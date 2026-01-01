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WHEREVER YOU LIVE

UNLIMITED HIGH-SPEED HOME SATELLITE INTERNET

Now starting at $39.99/mo.*

UNLIMITED HIGH-SPEED HOME SATELLITE INTERNET

Now starting at $39.99/mo.*
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*Offer is $30/month off your first three months of service. Viasat Essentials plan starting at $39.99/mo. with promotion, $69.99/mo. thereafter. Must mention offer when ordering service over the phone. Additional terms apply.

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VIASAT-3 CONSTELLATION NOW COMPLETE

VS-3 F2 enters service across the Americas, completing our next-generation satellite constellation.

Explore the VS-3 constellation
VS-3 logo

VIASAT-3 CONSTELLATION NOW COMPLETE

VS-3 F2 enters service across the Americas, completing our next-generation satellite constellation.
Explore the VS-3 constellation
VS-3 logo

VIASAT-3 CONSTELLATION NOW COMPLETE

VS-3 F2 enters service across the Americas, completing our next-generation satellite constellation.
Explore the VS-3 constellation

Introducing Viasat AMARA

Next generation in-flight connectivity, for next-level experiences.
Learn more about Viasat AMARA
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Free Professional installation with home internet plans!

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About

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Viasat FY26 ESG impact report

Our new environmental, social, and governance report is out, demonstrating how we're going above and beyond for people, the planet, and space.

FY26 ESG Report
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Viasat FY26 ESG impact report

Our new environmental, social, and governance report is out showing how we're finding better and stronger ways of increasing our positive impact around the world.

FY26 ESG report

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*You must mention this offer when ordering service over the phone to receive the discount. Limited-time promotional offer is available only to new residential Internet customers who purchase an eligible service plan. The discount is applicable during your first three months of service and applies only to the standard monthly internet service fee, and excludes the monthly equipment lease fee, monthly fee for add-on services and all taxes and surcharges. After your third month, regular rates apply. To receive the discount, you must remain an active subscriber on an eligible plan and maintain your account in good standing. Offer is not available with any other promotions.

On the Viasat Essentials plan, after you use 150 GB of High-Speed Data, we may prioritize your data behind other customers during network congestion, which will result in slower speeds.

Please visit www.viasat.com/legal for more details. Speeds are "up to," are not guaranteed and will vary. One-time standard installation fee may be charged at the time of sale. Monthly service fee, equipment lease fee and taxes apply. Service is not available in all areas. Offer may be changed or withdrawn at any time. Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc.